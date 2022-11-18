EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Students at Michigan State University are setting aside their textbooks and picking up a shovel. It’s part of a group of young Spartan entrepreneurs led by Adam Green called Uni Services.

“Students at MSU came together and said that we could help our community if we would just get off the couch and start working in the community,” said founder of Uni Services, Adam Green.

They’re taking on small jobs like shoveling snow. To make things easier, the team created an app. It’s there where you pick your job, your price and in today’s case, include a picture of your driveway.

“We have a specific function just for the snow route so you sign up one time and then every time it snows you get a simple alert that says, ‘It’s snowing, do you want a shovel today? Yes or no’ and then if you click ‘yes,’ then a student shows up at your house and gets it shoveled and then you get the job done,” said Green.

There are more than 450 students taking part in the program, including people like MSU senior Quintin Bell. Bells says picking up jobs is helping him pay for school.

“It’s been great for me personally. I’ve used it myself many times for that extra little money for gas or for books or whatever you need. I think it’s really great resource for students and clients as well,” said Bell.

Green said he hopes this app not only gives people the day off from shoveling but also bridges the gap between the university and the community.

“Many times, the colleges are like little islands in the larger cities that they are in. So I think this platform and the services we offer can really offer a great way for students to connect back with the community,” said Green.

Right now, there are nearly 1,000 registered users. The team has plans to expand to other colleges soon.