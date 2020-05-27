MSU set to bring students back to campus in fall

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — The question of whether Michigan State University would be holding in-person classes this fall has apparently been answered.

In a message the MSU community, President Samuel Stanley Jr. said classes would start Sept. 2 as scheduled with both in-person and online components.

“We plan to end all in-person instruction on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with remaining instruction, study sessions and final examinations moving remotely for the remaining three weeks of the semester,” Stanley continued. “Students will have the option of returning to their permanent residences for the Thanksgiving holiday and not returning to campus, or remaining on campus until the semester ends.”

Stanley added in his message that some students may choose to not return to campus for health or any number of other reasons. The university is working to offer remote and online classes.

He also said social distancing and wearing masks will be important. Large gatherings will be strictly limited and regulated.

The university is hoping to return to the traditional fall break in the future, though Stanley did not offer more details.