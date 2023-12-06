LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The search for Michigan State University’s next president seems to be over.

Kevin Guskiewicz, the Chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has been chosen for the job, News 8’s sister station WLNS in Lansing confirmed Wednesday.

It’s a search that has been in the works for several months. Guskiewicz has been at the helm of UNC Chapel Hill since 2019.

A report from the Chronicle of Higher Education said the announcement could happen as soon as Friday. That makes it a week away from the next MSU Board of Trustees meeting, set for Friday, Dec. 15.

Earlier Wednesday, Guskiewicz handed out pizza to students ahead of final exams week. He’s been the only name on the list of candidates for the presidency since mid-November.

Guskiewicz is a neuroscientist and concussion researcher who has been with UNC Chapel Hill since 1995.

Kevin Guskiewicz, Chancellor at UNC Chapel Hill. (Photo/UNC)

WLNS reached out to an MSU spokesperson for comment but has yet to hear back.

A chair of the faculty senate for the university said he had not heard any word on the search coming to an official end.