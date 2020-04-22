MSU hosting virtual commencement May 16

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University will celebrate all undergraduate and graduate students earning degrees with a virtual commencement celebration on May 16.

The event will be hosted on MSU’s Facebook page at 10 a.m.

“I encourage graduates to put on their caps and gowns to celebrate with us,” MSU Interim Provost Teresa A. Sullivan said in a statement. “That way when the president confers the degrees, they can all move their tassels from the right side of the cap to the left together. It is a symbol of their achievement, the support they’ve received from friends and family and going out into the world to do great things as Spartans.”

The ceremony will feature remarks from university President Samuel Stanley and the interim provost as well as musical performances from students in the College of Music.

“From a public health standpoint, it simply isn’t safe to hold a traditional ceremony at this time. But the class of 2020 still deserves to celebrate graduation; it is a momentous occasion,” Stanley said. “This class has shown incredible resiliency and I couldn’t be prouder. It is disappointing to be unable to express that in person, but we’ve found a way to overcome this challenge — that is what Spartans do.”

The university postponed the in-person commencement on May 1. A press release from MSU says the virtual event does not replace an in-person ceremony. Members of the class of 2020 will be invited to participate in a future in-person commencement.