The Rock at MSU is painted with a pro-gun message two days after a shooting that killed three students and injured five others. (Feb. 15, 2023)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Rock, a popular gathering spot at Michigan State University, painted with a pro-gun message overnight before students repainted it with the names of the three people killed in a shooting Monday.

With dozens of flowers laying on the ground, the Rock on early Wednesday morning read, “Allow us to defend ourselves & carry on campus.”

Shortly after students saw the pro-gun message, a new message was painted that said “To those we to lost – to those healing – Brian – Arielle – Alexandria.” Students Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner were the three people killed in the shooting.

The Rock is painted with the names of the three people killed in the shooting on MSU campus. (Feb. 15, 2023)

Five more students were critically injured in the shooting on campus Monday night. They remained in critical condition Wednesday. The gunman later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being confronted by police miles from campus.

On Tuesday, the rock had been painted with the message, “How many more?” as an apparent reference to the prevalence of mass shootings in America.

The Rock at MSU reads, “How many more?” on the day after a shooting killed three students and injured five others. (Feb. 14, 2023)

A vigil is scheduled to be at the Rock Wednesday at 6 p.m. A peaceful sit-down event was held at the state Capitol.