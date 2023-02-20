EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University is welcoming students, staff and faculty back to campus for class on Monday, a week after a shooting that killed three students and injured five others.

“One of the things that’s important for us at this point in time is to recognize that coming back together is something that will help us. We’re a community that was shaped around the interest of discovery and learning, and it is as a community that we will heal,” Interim Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas D. Jeitschko said during a Sunday press briefing.

The shooting on Feb. 13 killed Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner and injured five others. As of Sunday, three students remain in critical condition, while one is in serious but stable condition and one is in fair condition.

The MSU Student Union and Berkey Hall, where the shooting happened, will remain closed to classroom instruction for the remainder of the semester.

Since the shooting, the school has announced some changes in how the rest of the semester will look. Students will have the option for a credit/no credit grade reporting option for all 100 to 400-level undergraduate courses for the rest of the semester, a release from Jeitschko said. That decision can be made throughout the entire semester. Students are encouraged to reach out to their academic advisers to help with class accommodations.

Information regarding counseling services and support for students, staff, faculty and community members can be found on MSU’s website.