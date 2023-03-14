EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Police and Public Safety is making some title changes for its senior leadership.

Vice President and Chief of Police Marlon Lynch has been appointed as vice president and chief safety officer. The chief of police position is becoming a separate role.

Under the new format, Chris Rozman, formerly an interim deputy chief, will serve as the chief of police under Lynch effective Tuesday.

“MSU stands united in strengthening our campus’s sense of safety. We are focused on implementing the measures needed to enhance our security, and we are committed to advancing this important work in a swift, meticulous manner,” MSU President Teresa K. Woodruff said in a statement. “I have full confidence VP Lynch and Chief Rozman are best positioned to help us do just that.”

Lynch will lead the efforts to centralize security systems (a project that’s already happening) and establishing a security operations center, plus manage security for health campuses.

The changes must still be approved by the MSU Board of Trustees.