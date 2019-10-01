MSU renames center for sexual assault survivors

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University has renamed its sexual assault survivor program to The Center for Survivors.

The program was previously called the MSU Sexual Assault Program. Director Tana Fedewa said in a Tuesday statement that the name did not accurately describe the provided services.

“We work with survivors of adult sexual assault and adult survivors of child sexual abuse, as well as people who have experienced sexual harassment and sexual exploitation,” Fedewa said in the statement.

Fedewa said that the center had been told for years that its previous name did not fit because not everyone considers their experience sexual assault. The program wanted an inclusive name, so it went to social media to survey survivors for opinions on a new name.

“We want survivors to know that our space is for them,” Fewewa said. “We want survivors to find community where they belong and where they are valued.”

Created in 1980, the program offers therapy and academic support to students and non-student survivors.