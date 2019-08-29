MSU president to meet with Nassar survivors

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University’s new leader will deliver on his promise to meet with the survivors of Larry Nassar.

In May, a search committee named Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr. as the university’s next president. He is MSU’s first permanent leader since Lou Anna Simon resigned in January 2018 amid the Nassar scandal.

The announcement was met with mixed emotions. It marked a new era for MSU, but the presidential search was closed as the committee narrowed the pool of candidates. Critics argued the university couldn’t move beyond the culture of secrecy that enabled Nassar without having an open dialogue about who should be trusted to lead in East Lansing.

Stanley told reporters he would meet with survivors once he got to campus. The new MSU president officially took office Aug. 1 and spent his first days in meetings and orientations, according to the school.

In a Thursday news release, MSU announced three meetings between Stanley and sexual assault survivors. Media members have been told they will not be allowed in the meetings to ensure people are comfortable in taking part.

The planned sessions are for the following groups and times: