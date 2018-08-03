MSU police program aims to improve sexual assault services

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University has launched a new initiative to help strengthen and improve its response to relationship violence and sexual assault.

The comprehensive program was announced Thursday by interim President John Engler and Police Chief Jim Dunlap. It will focus on trauma-involved investigations.

It will be led by MSU Police Lt. Andrea Munford to give law enforcement officers the training to provide the tools they need to better understand a trauma-informed investigation.

“What a trauma informed investigation looks like is being victim-centered, really understanding where someone who is reporting being a victim of a crime or even being involved in an accident that was traumatic, understanding the support they need, the resources that they need to get through that process,” said Munford.

Munford, who was the lead investigator of the Larry Nassar sexual assaults at MSU, has been a member of the MSU Police Department since 1997.

She says after the Nassar investigation unfolded, the university and police department have been striving to find a way to strengthen and improve its response to sexual assault.

“What we realized was that there are a lot of people out there who aren't familiar with the effects of trauma,” Munford said. But she hopes to change that with this new program.

Munford says while it may not necessarily prevent a situation from happening, it will give officers the knowledge to better prepare when dealing with cases of trauma.

“Somebody may be laughing after something bad just happened and that can be very normal. None of us really gets to choose how trauma affects us but we need to have an understanding that that could be a very normal reaction for that person,” said Munford.

As part of the program, Munford will focus on only the best trauma-informed practices. She will also assist surrounding agencies across the country to provide a victim-centered investigation for all sexual assault survivors.

Natalie Rogers, a member of "Reclaim MSU," said she is pleased the university is taking action to change the culture on campus. Even though this is a step forward, she says there is still work to be done.

“We're always going to acknowledge when things are in fact getting better and when people are doing the things that they say they're going to be doing. We still need increased accountability and increased transparency on campus, we still need shared governance,” said Rogers.