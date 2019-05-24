Michigan

MSU plans 'personnel' meeting amid president search

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 05:59 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 05:59 PM EDT

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Trustees at Michigan State University are holding a special meeting next week amid a search for a new president.

MSU says the governing board will discuss "personnel action" on Tuesday. No other details were released Friday. Spokeswoman Emily Guerrant declined to comment beyond the statement.

President Lou Anna Simon resigned in January 2018 after sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting women and girls. John Engler was hired as interim president, but he was forced out after a year.

MSU now is being led by Satish Udpa, the former dean of engineering.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
UICA's Off The Wall 2019 UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Connecting With Community Awards Photos: 2019 Connecting With Community Awards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Connecting With Community Awards

Photo Galleries