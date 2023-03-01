A memorial outside of Berkey Hall on Michigan State University’s campus as students return to class on Feb. 20, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two weeks after a deadly shooting that killed three students and injured five others, Michigan State University has announced some changes aimed at making the campus safer.

In a release issued Wednesday, deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said the changes come after analyzing input from students, faculty, staff, campus leaders and public safety officials. The changes focus on four things: building access, locks on doors and classrooms, active violence training and security camera systems.

“The actions we are outlining today position us on a path to reclaim our sense of safety that was so violently taken away from our community,” Interim MSU President Teresa K. Woodruff stated. “These steps will provide more robust security on campus while better preparing our community to respond in these unfortunate situations.”

The university is updating the locks on “most buildings” across the East Lansing campus and says those buildings will require key card access after regular hours starting March 13.

Locks on classroom doors — approximately 1,300 in all — will receive updated locks that can “allow instructors to secure classrooms while maintaining building and fire code compliance and allowing first responders to enter the spaces in the event of an emergency.” All locks should be installed by the beginning of the fall 2023 semester.

Also starting next fall, all students, staff and faculty will be required to complete “active violence intruder training.” That training, offered by MSU Police and Public Safety, is currently only voluntary.

Mourners leave flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

The university also plans to add more security cameras to its network and to centralize the oversight of those systems. MSU says it already has more than 2,000 security cameras spread throughout campus; however, The Detroit News reported this week that Berkey Hall, where the shooting started, does not have any security cameras inside the building. There are cameras inside the MSU union, the shooter’s second targeted location.

Marlon Lynch, MSU’s vice president for public safety and chief of campus police, said the four changes line up with the university’s commitment to move forward and do what’s best for the safety of its students.

“Our security portfolio is multifaceted, and we’re constantly evaluating improvements and changes — seen and unseen — that strengthen safety on campus,” Lynch stated. “The actions we have outlined today, combined with internal and external reviews, position our university to be safer, more secure and better prepared into the future.”

The changes are the result of the Feb. 13 attack on the East Lansing campus. Dispatchers received the first calls of an active shooter inside Berkey Hall at 8:18 p.m. A campus-wide alert was sent at 8:31 p.m., telling people on campus to “run, hide, fight.” Bridge Michigan reported earlier this week that the 13-minute delay in sending the alert was because all officers left headquarters and scrambled to the scene. An off-duty officer was called and was able to issue the alert from his home computer.

At 8:40 p.m., MSU police issue another alert, issuing a campus-wide order to shelter in place. By 11 p.m., investigators were able to find the suspect on security camera footage. Two photos of the suspect were released at 11:18 p.m. A tip called in at approximately 11:35 p.m. that led officers to the suspect. At 12:27 a.m. the following day, police announced that the suspect had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The gunman was identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae. He had no clear ties to the university prior to the shooting.

Three students, Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner, were killed in the shooting.

Five others were hospitalized. One of them, Troy Forbush, was released from the hospital 10 days after the shooting. The other four students remained in the hospital. On Wednesday, a hospital spokesperson confirmed one student was listed in fair condition, two were in serious condition and one remained in critical condition.