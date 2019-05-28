MSU hires Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr. as new president Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr., speaks at a Michigan State University Board of Trustees meeting in East Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya ) [ + - ] Video

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University has a new president.

During a special meeting Tuesday, the MSU Board of Trustees voted 8-0 to appoint Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr. as the university’s next leader.

"Dr. Stanley is an empowering, compassionate and thoughtful leader, who will work tirelessly alongside our students, faculty, staff, alumni, trustees and broader Spartan community to meet the challenges we face together and build our future," said board president Dianne Byrum, who helped lead the search for MSU's next president.

Stanley comes to MSU from Stony Brook University in New York, where he has served as president since 2009. According to Stony Brook's website, Stanley is a medical doctor with a specialty in infection diseases.

In a speech after his appointment, Stanley said he planned to live on campus and be visible within the Spartan community. He also pledged to make MSU more inclusive and meet with the survivors of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse.

"What happened at MSU will not be forgotten. Instead it will drive us every day to work together, to build a campus culture of transparency, awareness, sensitivity, respect and prevention. A safe campus for all," Stanley said.

Stanley will take over as president on Aug. 1. He will be MSU's 21st president, overseeing a university with nearly double the student population of Stony Brook.

MSU hasn't had a permanent president since Lou Anna K. Simon resigned Jan. 24, 2018 — the same day Nassar was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison for more than two decades of crimes. Former Gov. John Engler replaced Simon as interim president before he, too, resigned in January. Since then, university administrator Satish Udpa has been serving in the post.

