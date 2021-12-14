MSU expresses ‘gratitude,’ gives $1,500 bonuses to faculty

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University is awarding $1,500 bonuses to campus employees. The bonuses, which will cost roughly $27 million, will go to regular and temporary faculty, support staff and graduate students who teach.

MSU last month announced 2% raises for non-union faculty and academic staff hired before June 30. Winter break has also been extended by three days.

Some faculty members welcomed the latest bonuses but said they don’t replace cuts made earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic. President Samuel Stanley Jr. says he’s grateful for what campus employees have accomplished during the pandemic.