MSU creates guide to help schools reopen in the fall

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — As schools across our state work on a plan for what classes will look like this fall, Michigan State University is offering its ideas to make the planning for healthy and safe learning easier.

MSU’s College of Education has created a guide to help all grade levels get ready for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

Some suggestions include bringing students back on a need-basis, meaning that those students who are food insecure or have fewer education resources would come back first.

The guide also suggests spacing out school days.

Students would either attend Monday-Wednesday-Friday or Tuesday-Thursday, and alternate between the two schedules.

There are also other changeups like alternating four days of in-person learning and 10 days remote learning.

The guide notes that not every district will be capable of adopting and implementing the suggestions but says schools should start planning as soon as they can.