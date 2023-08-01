Flowers placed outside Berkey Hall after a shooting on MSU’s campus killed three students and injured five others. (Feb. 14, 2023)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The interim president of Michigan State University, Teresa Woodruff, announced classes will not meet on Feb. 13, 2024, the one-year anniversary of the shooting that occurred on campus.

“As we prepare for our next academic year and collective return to campus, I have appreciated the focus from all corners of our community on healing and fostering an environment in which we feel safe, welcomed and supported,” Woodruff said.

Classes will resume on Feb. 14, but assignments and exams will not be due until Feb. 15.

According to Woodruff, planning is underway for a remembrance event that will take place the same day. The event “will incorporate input and feedback from the Spartan community, including those who were most directly impacted,” she said.

Woodruff also provided an update on the memorial that will be established in honor of those who were lost and those who were affected by the tragedy: MSU’s Public Art on Campus Committee will be gathering input from students, faculty and staff during the fall semester.