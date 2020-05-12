Live Now
Latest updates on COVID-19 in the U.S.
Closings & Delays
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

MSU announces budget cuts for 2020, 2021 fiscal years

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state university generic msu_1527002172263.jpg.jpg

EAST LANSING, Mich, (WOOD) — Michigan State University announced budget cuts for the remainder of the 2020 fiscal year, which ends June 30, and the 2021 fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, 2021, due impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Samuel Stanley says MSU has already lost between $50 million and $60 million for the 2020 fiscal year. The university anticipates a loss of $150 million to $300 million for the 2021 fiscal year and a shortfall of 11%.

Stanley announced executives at the university will be taking a temporary pay cut between 2% and 7% depending on salary. He says he will also be taking a 10% pay cut effective immediately.

Academic and administrative units will also take a minimum 3% budget cut.

Compensation for faculty and academic staff is being discussed and the university is finalizing those plans. Unpaid furloughs with continued health care coverage is also being discussed with labor unions.

In March, the university announced that hiring on campus would be limited and all hiring would need to be approved by the relevant vice president or provost.

In addition, capital projects are being examined to see which ones can be delayed or dropped.

The university is also considering to reduce consultants, voluntary expenses such as travel, salaries campus wide and contributions to MSU’s above-the-match retirement plan.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on woodtv.com

Report price-gouging to the Michigan Attorney General: 1.877.765.8388

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

List: Restaurants open for takeout, delivery during dine-ban

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 