GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police has joined forces with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to prevent impaired driving during the biggest college football game of the season.

As the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes clash on the football field this Saturday, officers with both organizations will be out monitoring the roads to ensure motorists are not driving under the influence and get to their respective destinations safely.

“Getting behind the wheel impaired is a choice and it’s the wrong one,” MSP Director Col. James F. Grady II said in a statement. “Protect yourself and others on the road by avoiding distractions, wearing your seatbelt and only driving sober.”

“Regardless of whether you are rooting for the team in Scarlet and Gray, or Maize and Blue, the keys to safe driving, like so many things, can be a habit,” OHSP Superintendent Col. Charles A. Jones said in a statement. “Simple practices like obeying posted speed limits, ensuring everyone is buckled up, and designating a driver can mean everyone can enjoy ‘The Game’ safely and responsibly.”

If you see someone driving impaired, you’re asked to report it by dialing 911 or #677 if you are in Ohio.