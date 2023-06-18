GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was shot and killed in her backyard in Berrien County Sunday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.

Just after 2 p.m., a 57-year-old woman was sitting on her backyard patio with her husband at a home Russell Road between Holden Road and Cleveland Avenue in Baroda Township when a person the couple knew stopped by, according to MSP.

The person, a 60-year-old from Stevensville, pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot the woman “without any visible provocation,” said MSP. The woman’s husband fought with the suspect and eventually disarmed him. He then left the scene in a vehicle, according to MSP.

Troopers searched for and found the man, who they arrested. He was not named by police.

Once MSP completes its report, it will be sent with evidence to the prosecutor, who will decide if charges will be filed.

People were asked the avoid the area immediately following the shooting.