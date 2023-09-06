LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are reporting someone set several of its vehicles on fire overnight at its Sault Ste. Marie post.

In a series of social media messages, police said it happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday and no one is in custody. Police did release a description of a person’s car, a silver Honda CRV, that was seen leaving the post at the same time.

Police are warning the public this person is considered armed and dangerous and that the public should stay away from the affected post and other Michigan State Police worksites.