MSP troopers to take part in autism awareness training

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police is the most recent law enforcement agency to join an initiative called Action for Autism, which provides training on autism awareness and equips officers with tools to help provide comfort and support for people with autism spectrum disorder in stressful situations.

Throughout the month of April, the Autism Alliance of Michigan will provide virtual training to MSP troopers. The instruction covers guidance for responding to calls involving persons with special needs, handling a missing child with autism, and communicating with someone who is nonverbal.

MSP is also putting special calming bags in all of its marked patrol vehicles. Each agency will have different items in the bags, including things like fidget spinners, stress balls, teddy bears, silicone chews, stickers that identify both the car and the home of a person with autism, and nonverbal cue cards.

Lt. Sarah Krebs said the idea was brought to her by the Northville Township Police Department.

“I thought it was a really great idea and he was only planning on doing this with his agency, which is pretty small, and I really thought that this is something that we could take statewide,” Krebs said.

She added that for some officers, the training will be the first time that they’re learning about autism and she believes it could change the nature of how they interact with people in the community.

“You really have to be diverse in your thoughts when you’re dealing with communities. Everybody is different and everybody has different ways of thinking and acting and to know, especially with autism spectrum disorder, just how different each person on the spectrum can be and to be patient with them,” Krebs said.

Sometimes the mere presence of a law enforcement officer could cause stress and anxiety for someone with ASD.

“To know that right off the bat, that it’s nothing that we’re doing, it’s just maybe our mere presence and maybe our lights, maybe our sirens. There are a lot of triggers that we bring with us and how to downplay that with a person with autism spectrum. I think it’s going to be really good for them to see and to give them a couple more tools for their toolkit and how to communicate with these people.”

The Autism Alliance of Michigan has reached and trained over 14,000 police, fire and EMS personnel across the state of Michigan.

Krebs says more than 30 agencies will participate in the training throughout April.