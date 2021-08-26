MSP troopers hurt while saving two men fiery crash in mid-Michigan

LESLIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Two Michigan State Police from Lansing were treated for minor injuries after saving two men involved in a fiery crash in mid-Michigan.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. One of the troopers was traveling north on US-127 near Barnes Road north of the city of Leslie when he discovered a three-vehicle crash in which two of the vehicles were on fire.

According to investigators, the driver of a F-150 was southbound in the northbound lanes and struck the other two vehicles head-on. The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol does appear to have been a factor.

The trooper stopped and first went to rescue the driver of the F-150, which was on fire. The trooper pulled a 22-year-old Lansing man from the fire and the driver was rushed to a Lansing hospital via ambulance.

Other officers from MSP, the Leslie Police Department, the Mason Police Department and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office were able to rescue a 25-year-old Leslie man, whose car was also on fire. He was airlifted to the hospital.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 19-year old male from Leslie, was also taken in an ambulance to the hospital.

“From the first trooper to arrive on-scene whose heroic actions are to be commended, to all the subsequent officers who worked cooperatively together to save lives at this very serious crash scene, I couldn’t be prouder of the courage and bravery on display,” MSP director Col. Joe Gasper said in a statement. “I have no doubt if you asked any of these officers about this incident, they would simply say this act of service and selflessness was merely a part of their job. I, for one, am thankful they were there last night.”

The first trooper to arrive sustained injuries, including minor burns and smoke inhalation, while rescuing the pick-up truck driver. A second trooper was also treated for smoke inhalation.