MSP trooper saves swan on shoulder of I-696 in Detroit area

A state trooper helped out a swan that found itself on the shoulder of I-696 in the Detroit area. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A state trooper helped out a swan that found itself on the shoulder of I-696 in the Detroit area.

In a tweet Monday, Michigan State Police said the trooper was on patrol when he saw the swan standing on the shoulder of the freeway. The trooper got the swan into a bag and brought it to the MSP Metro North Post.

“Of course the swan and troopers wanted some photos to mark the occasion,” MSP said in the tweet, along with photos of the swan with troopers.

A swan rescue was on the way, MSP said Monday morning.