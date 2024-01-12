CLARKSTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old was arrested after injuring a trooper and a detained suspect in a crash in Oakland County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police.

MSP said a trooper made a traffic stop on northbound I-75 near Sashabaw Road around 6:30 p.m., arresting a driver for impaired driving. After putting the suspect in the passenger side of the vehicle in handcuffs and putting their seat belt on, the trooper got back into the car.

While the trooper and the suspect were in the car a 16-year-old driving a Dodge Durango hit the side of the cruiser, pushing it into the suspect’s car.

The trooper and suspect were taken to the hospital with cuts to the face. MSP added that the trooper has a potentially broken arm.

There were no other reported injuries.

MSP said an investigation revealed that the teen fell asleep while driving, drifting onto the shoulder of the lane, hitting the rear of the cruiser without braking.

Speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.

“We are extremely grateful for everyone who has reached out with their support of the trooper involved in this crash.” Lt. Mike Shaw said in a press release. “Again, please wear your seatbelt, it will save your life.”

The 16-year-old was apprehended for reckless driving and released.