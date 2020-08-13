MSP: Trooper hit by vehicle on Mackinac Bridge

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested the hit-and-run driver who struck a Michigan State Police trooper on the Mackinac Bridge.
State police said the trooper was hit shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near the toll area on the Mackinac Bridge.
The vehicle drove away from the scene and was found abandoned in Emmet County’s Resort Township in the Lower Peninsula.
MSP tweeted around 6:30 a.m. Thursday that the suspect had been arrested.
The trooper, a sergeant at the St. Ignace Post, was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to MSP.