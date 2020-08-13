MSP: Trooper hit by vehicle on Mackinac Bridge

The vehicle that struck a Michigan State Police trooper on the Mackinac Bridge. (Aug. 13, 2020)

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested the hit-and-run driver who struck a Michigan State Police trooper on the Mackinac Bridge.

State police said the trooper was hit shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near the toll area on the Mackinac Bridge.

The vehicle drove away from the scene and was found abandoned in Emmet County’s Resort Township in the Lower Peninsula.

At approximately 9:32 p.m. a trooper was struck near the toll area on the Mackinac Bridge. The vehicle fled and was found in Emmet County unoccupied. MSP and other law enforcement are on scene at Resort Pike and Sheridan Road searching. pic.twitter.com/v6H89qqfuy — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) August 13, 2020

MSP tweeted around 6:30 a.m. Thursday that the suspect had been arrested.

The trooper, a sergeant at the St. Ignace Post, was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to MSP.