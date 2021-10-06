MSP trooper and suspect shot in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police trooper and a suspect were shot in Niles Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on 9th Street between Regent and Main Streets.

In a tweet posted by MSP, they said the trooper was involved in a traffic stop. They said the trooper was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. The trooper is stable and alert at the hospital.

The suspect was also shot and hospitalized, authorities said. The extent of that person’s injuries was not immediately known.

News 8 is working to learn more information. Check back for updates on woodtv.com and tune into Daybreak at 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.