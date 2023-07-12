GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police sent a water rescue team to Vermont in the face of severe flooding, MSP announced.

In Vermont, flash floods had been threatening mountain towns since Sunday, according to a Tuesday release from MSP. Some Vermont residents found themselves trapped as floodwaters reached the roofs of their homes.

In response to Vermont’s request for out-of-state support through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, MSP deployed an eight-member water rescue team Monday night.

The MSP team joined other out-of-state responders from New York, Connecticut and North Carolina to rescue trapped Vermont residents, according to the release.

MSP said the team planned to return to Michigan July 19.