BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers say a semitruck and a box truck were involved in a “fiery crash” Tuesday in Berrien County.

It happened slightly after 1 p.m. on northbound US-31 near the state line, in Bertrand Township, according to Michigan State Police.

The scene of a crash on northbound US-31 near the state line on Nov. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

A semitruck hit a box truck that was contracted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, MSP said. It was not an MDOT truck.

Troopers said no serious injuries have been reported.

Slightly after 2 p.m., MSP said northbound US-31 was shut down at mile marker 2, and traffic was being rerouted through a nearby rest area.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route while authorities clean up the scene.