MSP seeks Wisconsin man who hit patrol car

MCBRAIN, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers in Missaukee County are looking for a suspect who rammed into a patrol car twice Wednesday morning, they said.

The incident started around 11:20 a.m. in McBrain.

The Michigan State Police said they stopped a Dodge pickup truck while looking for a Wisconsin man wanted in an unauthorized driving away of an automobile complaint.

When they stopped the pickup truck, two men were inside, they said.

The driver was asked to get out of the car and speak to investigators. While troopers tried identifying the passenger, he refused to provide his identification. Troopers then asked the passenger to take the keys out of the ignition, but he got on the driver’s side and took off from the scene.

While MSP pursued the suspect, he hit the patrol car twice, disabling it the second time. The suspect then took off again.

A Michigan State Police patrol vehicle that was hit by a suspect on Jan. 13, 2021. (Courtesy: MSP)

One trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper has since been released.

The pickup truck was later found abandoned in Marion.

Troopers identified the suspect as Jonah Vaughn, 36.

The suspect was believed to be in the Harrison area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 1.800.824.7053 or call 911.