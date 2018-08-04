MSP seeks suspects in Coldwater Twp. SUV larceny
COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help to find the individuals suspected of stealing items from an SUV.
Authorities say the larceny happened in the 300 block of S. Michigan Avenue in Coldwater Township sometime between 3:30 p.m. July 23 and 9 a.m. July 24.
Officers say the suspects took several valuable items from an unlocked SUV including cash, backpacks and a purse which had multiple credit and debit cards inside.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.
