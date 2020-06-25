MSP seeks help finding missing Newaygo Co. woman

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a missing woman who walked away from a rural Newaygo County home and didn’t come back.

Valerie Belknap, 52, is described as about 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds. She has dark brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a yellow T-shirt.

Michigan State Police say Belknap was reported missing in Big Prairie Township shortly after midnight Wednesday. She left a relative’s home in the area of S. Croton Hardy Drive and Miramar Avenue, where she has been living for the past couple of months.

Anyone who knows where Belknap may be is asked to call the MSP Hart Post at 231.873.2171 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231.289.5288.