MSP: Missing UP teen found safe

UPDATE: Michigan State Police said 14-year-old Kayann Dee Weber was found safe. The Endangered Missing Alert has been cancelled.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager from the Upper Peninsula.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued Friday for 14-year-old Kayann Dee Weber of Houghton County.

State police said she was last seen Thursday at Calumet Public Schools in Calument Township, north of Houghton. She has not been seen or heard from since by family or friends. Her parents said this is unusual and has never happened before.

Weber is described as around 5-foot-7, 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray and pink Adidas shoes, teal and black backpack and may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Laurium Police at 906.337.4000.