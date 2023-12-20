GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Michigan gets ready for Christmas, police are reminding drivers to be careful.

The reminder from Michigan State Police and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked drivers to “be nice” on the road and obey traffic laws.

“As you hit the road to see family this holiday season, make sure you stay safe by keeping your eyes on the road and off your phone,” Whitmer said in the release. “We all want to get to where we need to go, but road safety is on all of us. I urge every Michigander to do their part in keeping our roads safe by following our new hands-free technology law. We know that distracted driving can cause traffic delays and serious harm to you, your family, or your fellow Michiganders. This year, let’s keep each other safe and enjoy a happy holiday season.”

The new hands-free law made it illegal to hold a cellphone while driving starting in June.

Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP, in the release reminded people that “simple acts and behavior changes can save lives,” like never driving impaired, buckling your seat belt, not speeding and checking road conditions ahead of time.

“Because Michigan’s winter weather can be unpredictable, we encourage everyone to plan ahead and add an emergency supply kit to your vehicle,” he said.

Police across the state are also participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign through Jan. 1, keeping a close eye out for impaired drivers.