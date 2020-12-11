MSP: Newaygo County man jailed for child porn

WILCOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police say troopers arrested a Newaygo County man for having child pornography.

Michigan State Police said troopers arrested a 63-year-old White Cloud man for possession of child sexually abusive material at his home Friday morning.

The investigation started after troopers received a tip from a concerned citizen, according to an MSP news release.

The suspect was lodged at the Newaygo County Jail as he awaits arraignment. His name has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit provides resources for parents to talk to their kids about Internet safety. Those resources can be found at missingkids.org.

Any tips or information about possible child sexual exploitation can be reported at missingkids.org/cybertipline.