MSP: Motorcyclist killed in Newaygo Co. crash

CROTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Newaygo County Tuesday night.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called around 8:40 p.m. for a single motorcycle crash at Pear Avenue near Croton Drive in Croton Township.

A passerby told authorities he and other person helped pick up the motorcycle, according to a MSP news release.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the motorcyclist asked them to check his blood sugar level. He was told he would have to wait for the ambulance to arrive at which time he got on his motorcycle and left the scene at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist, 60-year-old Leroy Lee Fuller of White Cloud, failed to follow the curve at Pear Avenue and 52nd Street and was thrown from the motorcycle. He died from injuries, according to MSP.

Fuller was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

State police said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.