MSP: More explosives found at Newaygo-area home, destroyed

Emergency responders on the scene at Newaygo High School after a homemade explosive device brought in by a student exploded on March 8, 2021. (Courtesy 9&10 News)

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say they found more explosives while searching a home after a Newaygo High School student who brought one to school and accidentally set it off.

The additional explosives were found Monday evening as MSP executed a search warrant at a Newaygo-area home in connection to the explosion at the school. The MSP Bomb Squad safely detonated them.

The 16-year-old student who brought the homemade explosive to the school was severely injured when it went off Monday morning. A few other students sustained minor injuries, and they and the teacher went to the hospital to be checked out.

MSP told News 8 Monday afternoon that the student did not understand how big an explosion the homemade device could cause. Investigators reiterated Tuesday that the detonation was accidental.

Police and school officials agree the student did not intend to attack anyone, but rather that he demonstrated what Newaygo Public Schools Superintendent Peg Mathis described as a “serious lack of judgment.”