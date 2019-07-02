MSP: Missing newborn may be in danger

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking for a newborn child who is missing and may be in danger.

MSP says Dakota Blackwood, who is 12 days old, is believed to be with her mother Ilah May Mankel and her grandparents, Linda Marie and Bryan David Mankel.

State police say the family is aware of an order issued to take the baby into protective custody, but they fled with the child.

Linda Mankel is believed to be a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan. MSP say the family may be staying in the Mount Pleasant area.

Police say they may be in a tan minivan with a “student driver” sticker on the back.

Anyone with information about the Mankels’ whereabouts or where Dakota may be is encouraged to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Rockford Post at 616.866.4411.