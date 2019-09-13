MSP: Missing girl, 14, considered in danger

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Undated courtesy photos of Navaeh Jo Madeline Snyder. (Michigan State Police)

COE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing teenager believed to be in danger.

Nevaeh Jo Madeline Snyder, 14, was last seen around 10:10 a.m. Thursday leaving Shepherd High School, which is located about 9 miles southeast of Mount Pleasant.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unclear.

Nevaeh is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and 130 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt, jeans and black and pink tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call Shepherd Police Department Chief Luke Sawyer at 989.828.5045 or 989.289.3178.

