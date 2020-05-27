MSP looks for Fremont man missing for days

FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 20-year-old last seen in Fremont five days ago.

Jarold Lodden is described as a while man with brown hair and blue eyes standing about 6 feet and weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a T-shirt of an unknown color. He was riding a pink-purple Huffy bicycle.

MSP says Lodden was last seen around noon May 22 riding his bike in the area of S. Baldwin Avenue and W. 28th Street in Fremont. He was reported missing Tuesday.

Anyone who knows where Lodden may be is asked to call MSP Trooper Lucas Marston at 231.873.2171 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231.689.5288.