BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police is asking the public for help finding a missing 22-year-old woman.

MSP Niles Post said that Sithembile Dube was reported missing after her vehicle was found abandoned. They say that she was last seen by her mother around 1 a.m. on Saturday at their Berrien Springs home.

Dube is described as 5′ 1′, 165 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 269.683.4411 or 911.