NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking for a missing man out of Niles, who may be in danger.

John Charles Robertson, 28, was last seen on Hickory Street between 7th and 9th Streets. He is described as a white man around 5′ 10″ and 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a brown and red striped t-shirt, Khaki pants and orange and blue shoes, according to MSP.

Police issued an endangered missing alert around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

His car was found on US-31 northbound, just north of Niles Buchanan Road on the bridge over the St. Joseph River. The key was left in the ignition and his phone had been left at an adult foster care home. Robertson had threatened suicide, MSP said.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call 911 or MSP Niles post at 261.683.4411.