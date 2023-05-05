HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are looking for a suspect who robbed a liquor store at knifepoint near Niles Thursday.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Sunrise Corner liquor store, located on Detroit Road near Yankee Street in Howard Township. A man came in wearing a disguise with a “very distinct cleaver knife” that had a light blue handle, Michigan State Police said in Friday release.

After he demanded money and vapes, he left with cash and four Breeze Pro vape pens, Vanilla Tobacco and Strawberry Lime flavored, MSP said.

Troopers say his disguise include three layers over his head and face: a black beanie pulled over his eyes, a bright blue beanie or ski mask pulled over his face and a piece of bright red, ripped clothing wrapped around his neck. They say the disguise seemed to also be filled with lawn debris.

A surveillance photo of an armed robbery suspect. (Courtesy Michigan State Police) A surveillance photo of an armed robbery suspect. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

Police released two surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect should call D/Sgt. John Moore at 269.921.5457 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 800.343.STOP.