MORLEY, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking for a missing woman in the Morley area in Mecosta County.

Starr Marie Hallock, 45, was last seen around 6:20 a.m. Thursday on Northland Drive walking from the Citgo Gas Station in Morley, Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jean shorts and no shoes with a white leather backpack-style purse.

Anyone with information on her location should call MSP at 989.352.8444 or 911.