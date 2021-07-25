MSP K-9 killed in Detroit crash

An undated courtesy photo of Rex, a K-9 with the Michigan State Police.

DETROIT (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police K-9 was killed after a crash in Detroit Sunday morning, troopers said.

The crash happened around 1:05 a.m. on southbound M-10 near Linwood Street.

Troopers in a tweet said the freeway had been closed for several hours prior to the crash due to flooding in the area. The trooper’s patrol car was stopped across all lanes to ramp off traffic.

Investigators said a car driving “freeway speed” hit the MSP Tahoe.

When the car was hit, authorities say the trooper activated the cruiser’s emergency tone and notified others that they had been hit and the suspect vehicle caught fire.

Fire crews helped people inside the suspect car, and they were taken to a local hospital.

The trooper was hospitalized with leg injuries but has since been released.

An MSP K-9 named Rex, a member of the Metro South Post, was taken to an animal hospital with severe spine and leg injuries, authorities said. He later died.

Investigators believe the driver who hit the MSP vehicle was under the influence of alcohol. He was seriously hurt.

A woman front seat passenger was critically injured. Another woman who was sitting in the back seat has serious injuries.

“(Rex) was known for his determination in searching for suspects and articles. He was a tremendous partner to his handler and was an asset to the post,” MSP said in a tweet.