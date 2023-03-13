ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who died at the Berrien County Jail after being arrested on drug charges had a plastic baggie in his stomach, police say.

He was identified Monday as Douglas Lee Davis Jr., 48, of the Benton Harbor area.

Douglas was arrested Friday for delivery of meth and violating federal parole after a sting in Benton Township. Michigan State Police said they knew Douglas was supposed to have more meth on him when he was arrested, but he wouldn’t say where it was.

After being jailed, he began to vomit and looked unwell. He was hospitalized, suffered cardiac arrest and died.

MSP said a full autopsy report was pending but that a plastic baggie was found in Douglas’ stomach when the procedure was conducted Saturday. Toxicology results could take as long as 80 days.