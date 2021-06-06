MSP seeks suspect in sexual assault, homicide near Mt. Pleasant

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are investigating an alleged sexual assault and homicide near Mount Pleasant, they said.

The Michigan State Police said troopers and detectives were called Sunday around 3:15 a.m. to a home on South Isabella Road in Union Township.

Additional details surrounding the incident were not immediately known, but investigators released suspect information Sunday evening.

MSP is asking for help in finding Isaiah “Zeke” Gary Gardenhire, 40. Gardenhire is described as 6-foot-1 and weighing about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

There is not an immediate threat to the public, troopers say.

Evidence is being examined and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the state tipline at 877.616.4677. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1.800.422.5245.