MSP: Driver of stolen vehicle shot, killed by Ionia Co. deputy

ROXAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police say the driver of a stolen vehicle was shot and killed by an Ionia County sheriff’s deputy in Eaton County Wednesday.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Charlotte Street near W. Grand Ledge Highway in Mulliken in Eaton County.

State police told News 8 that the incident started as a police chase in Ionia County that went into Clinton County and ended in Eaton County when the deputy’s cruiser and the stolen vehicle collided.

The suspect was shot and killed. The deputy was not injured, according to MSP.

Authorities investigate after a chase suspect was shot and killed by an Ionia County sheriff’s deputy. (May 19, 2021)

MSP detectives are conducting an investigation of the shooting and the deputy, who has worked with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office for two years, was put on administrative leave until that investigation is complete. Once complete, they will turn it over to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office for review. All of that is standard procedure.

A couple who lives near the scene told News 8 that they heard gunshots this morning, rushed out to see the police scene and found a bullet hole in their front porch.