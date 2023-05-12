GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An 8-year-old girl is OK after she was able to fight off an alleged abductor thanks to the help of her older brother.

A news release from the Michigan State Police’s Seventh District said the girl was out mushroom hunting in her backyard in Alpena Township on Wednesday when the suspect appeared out of the woods. The suspect reportedly held the victim’s mouth shut before she was able to break free.

The victim’s 13-year-old brother saw what was happening and started shooting at the suspect with a slingshot, hitting him in the head and chest.

Troopers eventually found the suspect hiding at a nearby gas station. He reportedly had injuries that appeared to have been caused by the slingshot.

The suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old boy. Troopers said he confessed to detectives that he planned to beat the girl.

The suspect was arraigned on Thursday and charged as an adult on one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of assault and battery.

The suspect is due back in court on May 17.