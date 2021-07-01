MSP finds gun in fake pregnant belly near Detroit

Photos of the stuffing and gun MSP troopers found during a traffic stop. (courtesy Michigan State Police)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers found a gun inside a fake pregnant belly during a traffic stop Tuesday.

It happened in the city of Inkster in Wayne County.

Michigan State Police troopers pulled over a car for a traffic violation, it tweeted Wednesday. The driver told troopers she was pregnant.

A male trooper asked for a female trooper to search the driver. When the trooper did, MSP says she discovered the suspect was wearing a stuffed pouch under her shirt.

MSP says the trooper found a semi-automatic pistol in the stuffing.

The male passenger also admitted to having oxycodone, authorities say.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody and are being held on carrying a concealed weapon and possession charges, pending a prosecutor review, MSP said.