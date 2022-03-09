MSP: String of hit-and-runs blamed on erratic driver

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are investigating after an erratic driver committed several hit-and-runs in a row before driving off the side of US-10 on Tuesday evening.

The string of crashes started around 5:30 p.m. at the Wesco gas station in Scottville when a 2014 Ford Explorer hit two parked vehicles and then fled the scene, traveling westbound on US-10 towards Ludington.

Several highway witnesses called 911 to report a reckless driver who was drifting back and forth from the westbound to eastbound travel lanes of US-10, as well as the shoulder of the road.

Witnesses also reported that the erratic driver crashed into the back of a moving semi-truck that was traveling on the right lane of westbound traffic west of Stiles Rd. in Amber Township. After this crash, the driver lost control, crossed five lanes of traffic, including oncoming traffic, and drove off the roadway on the left.

The Ford Explorer came to rest in a marsh on the side of the road and was heavily smoking from the engine and inside of the vehicle. When police responded, a trooper and Mason County deputy got the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, a 59-year-old Shelby woman, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other people were injured from any of the crashes.

During the investigation, the right travel lane of eastbound US-10 was closed for about 40 minutes. Officers are still investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crashes.

Any witnesses to the crashes that did not speak to police at the scene are asked to contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231.873.2171.